The Latest: Trump expected to sign executive orders to boost coal

President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders Tuesday aimed at boosting coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that's long been in decline.

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the issue before the president's announcement.

Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls "beautiful" coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

FBI tells some senior officials at field offices to retire or accept new positions

The directive applies to about five special agents in charge at some of the FBI’s 55 field offices around the country. It was described to The Associated Press by multiple people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk about private personnel discussions.

The exact reason for the move wasn't immediately clear, nor was it clear how the individual agents were chosen. But it's all part of a broader workforce realignment that involves the planned relocation of some 1,500 employees from Washington to the FBI's campus in Huntsville, Alabama. That plan was disclosed by FBI Director Kash Patel on his first day on the job.

An FBI spokesperson had no immediate comment Tuesday.

New offers for buyouts and early retirement offered to Homeland Security staff

That's according to an email obtained by The Associated Press and it comes as the Trump administration pushes forward with efforts to reduce and reshape the federal workforce.

In the email, titled "Reshaping of the DHS Workforce," Secretary Kristi Noem says the department would give staffers who want to leave three options: deferred resignation, early retirement and a voluntary separation payment. The email, which was sent Monday night, said the last option offers a lump-sum payment of up to $25,000 in some cases.

Staff have until April 14 to decide on whether to apply for the offer.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to questions about how many people are expected to take the offer or whether staff cuts would eventually follow.

Democratic state lawmakers in Arizona walked out of a speech by Trump’s border chief

As Tom Homan began speaking to the Legislature, the lawmakers held signs with the names of people they say were unjustly detained by immigration authorities and silently walked out the back of the state House chamber.

Homan is touting the Trump administration’s immigration policies in a speech to the state House and Senate in Arizona, a border state where Republican lawmakers are eager to cooperate with Trump’s push to crack down in illegal border crossings and deport people living in the country illegally.

Trump helps plant replacement for historic White House tree that was removed over safety concerns

“We have a beautiful tree now at the White House,” Trump said.

The White House did not allow news media coverage of the tree planting, but afterward shared a brief video clip on social media. Dale Haney, the longtime grounds superintendent, also participated.

“Dale’s been here 53 years. He’s fantastic,” Trump said.

The Republican president had announced March 30 on his social media platform that the nearly 200-year-old tree, known as the Jackson Magnolia, was in "terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed."

The southern magnolia had stood for decades near the west side of the South Portico of the White House. It’s where presidents and prime ministers often are welcomed on their visits, as well as where the president himself exits to board the Marine One helicopter or returns after a trip.

Homeland Security waiver allows feds to bypass environmental rules to build border wall

The waiver issued Tuesday allows the federal government to bypass environmental regulations and begin construction immediately on stretches of the border wall in Southern California.

Homeland Security said in a statement that the waiver signed by Secretary Kristi Noem will "cut through bureaucratic delays" and forego dozens of laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to evaluate the effects of their actions on the environment.

Officials said the decision will fast-track U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s construction of about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of the wall south of San Diego and further east near Jacumba Hot Springs, California.

“This waiver clears the path for the rapid deployment of physical barriers where they are needed most, reinforcing our commitment to national security and the rule of law,” the statement said.

The advocacy group Earthjustice derided the decision to sidestep environmental laws.

White House and Iran at odds on whether upcoming talks will be ‘direct’ or ‘indirect’

Iranian officials have confirmed they’ll engage with Trump’s team in Oman on Saturday as the U.S. administration presses Tehran to abandon it’s nuclear weapons ambitions. But they’re describing the talks differently than Trump.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court.”

But Trump in announcing the talks Monday described the upcoming engagement as “direct talks.”

Asked to clarify the difference, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stuck with Trump’s description.

“They will be direct talks on Saturday, and I won’t get ahead of the president on any further details,” she said.

The U.S. and Iran have engaged in indirect talks in recent years, with Oman playing the role of intermediary. If direct talks happen, they would be the first publicly-known direct negotiations between the U.S. and Iran since Trump scrapped Obama administration’s negotiated nuclear deal in 2018.

‘Boys will be boys,’ White House says about feuding between advisers Musk and Navarro

Leavitt said “we will let their public sparring continue.”

Elon Musk earlier on X called trade adviser Peter Navarro “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.” Navarro has been speaking publicly about worldwide tariffs Trump announced last week.

Navarro previously had said Musk, a billionaire who’s leading Trump’s government downsizing initiative, was “protecting his own interests” by opposing tariffs.

The Tesla electric car company is among several businesses Musk owns.

White House now says Trump tariffs are bargaining chips to get better trade deals

“Bring us your best offers and he will listen,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said of other countries potentially negotiating tariff rates with Trump.

She said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coming to Washington to talk trade “should serve as a model.”

Leavitt said China was “making a mistake” by responding with its own steep tariffs.

She insisted that negotiating, rather than steadfastly sticking to high tariffs, wasn’t an evolution amid stock market turmoil.

‘Tailor-made’ trade deals, not ‘off-the-rack’ deals

Leavitt says Trump has directed his team to work with countries that have reached out to strike deals in the wake of the president’s tariff hikes and trade war and to create “tailor-made” trade deals for each country.

“They are not going to be off-the-rack deals,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the Trump administration is willing to speak to any country that comes to the negotiating table.

Trump will host the leaders of El Salvador and Italy at the White House next week

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump will host El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, for a working visit April. 14.

Trump has been deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, which has agreed to house them in an infamous prison.

Late Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to pause a midnight deadline for the administration to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

Later that week, on April 17, Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, will visit with Trump.

IRS agrees to share tax data with ICE for identifying and deporting people in US illegally

That’s according to a document signed Monday by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The new memorandum of understanding will allow ICE to submit names and addresses of immigrants in the U.S. illegally to the IRS for cross-verification against tax records.

Treasury says the agreement will help carry out Trump’s agenda to secure U.S. borders and is part of his larger nationwide immigration crackdown, which has resulted in deportations, workplace raids, and the use of an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants.

However, advocates say the IRS-DHS information sharing agreement violates longstanding privacy laws and diminishes all Americans’ privacy.

Hegseth: Panama Canal faces threats from China, but US and Panama will keep it secure

“The United States of America will not allow Communist China, or any other country to threaten the canal’s operation or integrity,” Hegseth said, speaking at ribbon cutting for a new U.S.-financed dock at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base.

To that end, Hegesth said, the U.S. and Panama have worked in recent weeks to strengthen their defense and security cooperation.

“Our relationship is growing in part to meet Communist China’s rising challenge,” Hegseth said. “China-based companies continue to control critical infrastructure in the canal area. That gives China the potential to conduct surveillance activities across Panama. This makes Panama and the United States less secure, less prosperous and less sovereign. And as President Donald Trump has pointed out, that situation is not acceptable.”

Joe Rogan and Dave Portnoy are among the Trump backers now questioning his tariff policies

As Trump’s tariffs roil global markets, some of the thought leaders and influential podcasters who backed the Republican’s campaign are voicing doubts.

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and even Elon Musk are adding their voices to a number of congressional Republicans who’ve weighed in against the tariffs set to take effect Wednesday.

Portnoy has said he might have lost up to $20 million since the tariffs were unveiled, although he thinks Trump is “smart.”

In March, influential podcaster Joe Rogan said Trump’s feud with Canada was “stupid” and bemoaned the fact that Canadians “booed us over tariffs.”

Ackman has characterized the tariffs as “a major policy error.” After Peter Navarro said Musk “doesn’t understand” the situation over tariffs, the Tesla chief and Trump ally called the White House trade adviser “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

In Montana, Blackfeet members say tariffs on Canada violate treaty rights

A Democratic state lawmaker and a rancher who are members of the Native American tribe in northwestern Montana have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking to block Trump’s tariffs.

Short of a complete block, they want tariffs halted at three Montana border crossings or for tribal members.

Indigenous people of Montana have treaty rights that allow them to travel and conduct commerce freely across the border. Those date to 1794, long before the present U.S.-Canada boundary line was established, the lawsuit says.

Plaintiff Jonathan St. Goddard, who ranches on the Blackfeet reservation that’s along the Canada border, last month broke a tractor wheel and couldn’t get one locally, so he traveled to Alberta to buy a replacement. He paid $308 coming back across the U.S. border to cover a 25% tariff, he said in a declaration filed with the lawsuit.

“If tariffs continue, the costs from the tariffs will cause irreparable harm to our family’s ranch and agricultural business,” St. Goddard said.

The other plaintiff is state Sen. Susan Webber.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a trade war ‘everybody tends to lose’

He told reporters Tuesday that he’s particularly worried about the effect of U.S. tariffs and the trade war it’s unleashing on “the most vulnerable developing countries in which the impact will be more devastating.”

Is the United Nations secretary-general worried a trade war will lead to a global recession?

“I sincerely hope that we will have no recession because a recession will have dramatic consequences, especially for the poorest people in the world,” Guterres said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Panama President José Raúl Mulino

The Tuesday meeting came before Hegseth headed to a ribbon cutting for a new U.S.-financed dock on a former U.S. base.

Hegseth did not make any comments as he left the meeting, but posted a photo of the two men laughing on X.

Hegseth wrote that it was an honor speaking with Mulino. “You and your country’s hard work is making a difference. Increased security cooperation will make both our nations safer, stronger and more prosperous.”

The meeting comes amid tensions over Trump’s repeated assertions that the United States is being overcharged to use the Panama Canal and that China has influence over its operations. Panama has denied those allegations.

Minnesota’s education chief pushes back on Trump threat to cut school funding over DEI

In a letter to the U.S. Education Department, Minnesota’s education chief says the Trump administration has overstepped its authority with its crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The White House last week directed states to gather signatures from local school systems certifying compliance with civil rights laws, including the rejection of what the federal government calls “illegal DEI practices.” It said schools that don’t comply would run the risk of losing funding.

Minnesota’s education chief Willie Jett said in the letter that there’s nothing illegal about DEI.

“Threats to this funding without backing in law or established requirements put key programs at risk that students and schools depend on every day,” Jett wrote.

State leaders in New York said last week they wouldn't comply with an Education Department order.

US trade rep says Trump tariffs are getting results, but things may be ‘challenging’ for awhile

The nation's top trade representative said Tuesday that Trump's sweeping tariffs are already getting results, bringing other countries to the negotiating table to discuss reducing their trade barriers.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed the Senate Finance Committee a day after global markets swung wildly and some business leaders lambasted the president's aggressive bid to raise tariffs on almost every nation.

Greer testified that "about 50″ countries have sought talks to escape Trump's import tariffs. He said, for example, that Vietnam is cutting its own tariffs on apples, almonds and cherries. The import taxes are designed to reduce America's massive trade deficits, but Greer conceded the adjustment might "be challenging at times.″

Congress is getting jittery about Trump’s trade wars, especially since stocks collapsed after he announced broad tariffs last Wednesday.

Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers

The employees were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The justices acted in the administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn’t follow federal law.

The effect of the high court’s order will keep employees in six federal agencies on paid administrative leave for now.

A second lawsuit, filed in Maryland, also resulted in an order blocking the firings at those same six agencies, plus roughly a dozen more. But that order only applies in the 19 states and the District of Columbia that sued the administration.

The Justice Department is separately appealing the Maryland order.

National Park Service restores the original Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad webpage

It comes in the wake of news reports and public backlash over the changes.

“Changes to the Underground Railroad page on the National Park Service’s website were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership,” NPS spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz said late Monday in an email. “The webpage was immediately restored to its original content.”

She did not say who ordered the changes or for what reason. The changes — first reported by The Washington Post — included removing Tubman's picture from the top of the page and making multiple edits to the text. A side-by-side analysis of the pages, using the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, revealed changes that removed references to slavery and changed descriptions about the issue and its brutal realities.

The issue comes amid sweeping government changes to comply with President Trump’s campaign against so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government.

Trump tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs and entire towns in South Africa’s citrus sector, group says

The Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa says the impending reciprocal tariffs, due to come into effect Wednesday, will be deeply damaging to South Africa’s largest agricultural export.

The group says the tariffs would likely make South African citrus fruits cost $4.25 more per carton for American consumers. South Africa provides citrus to the U.S. market when it is out of season there.

South Africa is the second-biggest exporter of oranges behind Spain and the world’s fourth-largest exporter of soft citrus fruits, according to the World Citrus Organization.

House leaders express concern for any US troop cuts in Europe

The top Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Armed Services Committee expressed concerns about reports that the Trump administration is eyeing a reduction of U.S. forces in Europe, saying America must stick with its NATO allies.

Rep. Michael Rogers, R-Mich., the panel’s chairman, also voiced opposition to any plan for the U.S. to relinquish NATO command. The U.S. historically has held the Supreme Allied Command Europe position.

“U.S. leadership in NATO is essential to ensure armed American forces, including our nuclear weapons, always remain under U.S. command,” said Rogers at the start of a hearing with Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and the NATO commander.

Cavoli told the committee he’s recommended that the U.S. maintain its current force totals. There has been roughly 100,000 U.S. troops in Europe.

Trump expected to help plant replacement for historic White House tree

The White House says Trump was participating in an event to plant a 12-year-old Magnolia sapling to replace a nearly 200-year-old Magnolia tree that was removed Monday due to safety concerns.

The sapling is a direct descendant of the Andrew Jackson-era Magnolia.

Trump had announced last month that the tree was in “terrible condition” and would be removed because it had become a safety hazard.

A disagreement over tariffs between two of Trump’s top advisers is escalating

Elon Musk said on X that Peter Navarro, a trade adviser, is “truly a moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Navarro had previously said Musk was “protecting his own interests” by opposing tariffs. He also described Musk’s electric automaker, Tesla, as a “car assembler” that’s dependent on importing parts from overseas.

Musk rejected that characterization, citing research that showed Tesla produced “the most American-made cars.”

Trump again seeks to boost coal as part of agenda for US ‘energy dominace’

Trump is expected to sign executive orders Tuesday aimed at boosting coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that’s long been in decline.

According to two senior White House officials, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue before the president’s announcement, expected Tuesday afternoon.

Trump, a Republican, has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful” coal to fire power plants and other uses, but the industry has been in decline for decades.

The orders expected Tuesday will direct federal agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining and prioritize coal leasing on U.S. lands, according to information from the White House officials.

Trump’s Tuesday schedule

At 10:30 a.m., Trump will participate in a commemorative tree planting on the South Lawn of the White House.

At 3 p.m., he’ll attend an Unleashing American Energy Executive Order Signing Event.

This evening, at 6:45 p.m., Trump will deliver remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner at the Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

At 1 p.m., Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will deliver a briefing at the White House.

Trump to meet with House Republicans on the budget

The president will host House Republicans at the White House on Tuesday as the GOP leadership continue to wrangle votes for the party’s budget resolution.

That meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., according two people with knowledge of it. The people were granted anonymity to discuss a meeting that hasn’t been made public.

As a future of US foreign aid cuts comes into focus, so do efforts to respond

With most programs funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development cut and the agency's remaining staff told their jobs will end by September, the reality of the Trump administration's sudden halt to more than 60 years of international development work has sunk in.

Billionaire presidential advisor Elon Musk, who led the charge to dismantle USAID, has called the agency criminal and corrupt. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said many programs didn't advance American interests. The administration continues to cancel programs, including humanitarian and food aid, and has said it will roll any remaining programs into the State Department.

Two months into the cuts, some workers and organizations, who once carried out those programs, are developing a variety of initiatives to stand in the breach left by the dismantling of U.S. foreign aid.

Trump says high tariffs may have prevented the Great Depression. History says different

In the early days of the Great Depression, Rep. Willis Hawley, a Republican from Oregon, and Utah Republican Sen. Reed Smoot thought they had landed on a way to protect American farmers and manufacturers from foreign competition: tariffs.

President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930, even as many economists warned the levies would prompt retaliatory tariffs from other countries, which is precisely what happened. The U.S. economy plunged deeper into a devastating financial crisis that it wouldn’t pull out of until World War II.

Most historians look back on Smoot-Hawley as a mistake that made a bad economic climate much worse. But tariffs have a new champion in President Donald Trump.

US Steel rises for a 2nd day after Trump orders new security review of Nippon Steel bid

President Joe Biden blocked the deal just before leaving office and Trump had vowed to do the same in previous months. Late Monday Trump ordered the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to review the transaction "to assist me in determining whether further action in this matter may be appropriate."

Shares soared 16% Monday and are up nearly 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

The confidential review will look for potential national security risks from the proposed deal and the U.S. will give Nippon and U.S. Steel time to respond to any concerns.

CFIUS will have 45 days to submit a recommendation to Trump detailing whether any measures proposed by Nippon and U.S. Steel are sufficient to mitigate identified risks.

Iran’s foreign minister says he’ll have indirect talks with US envoy over Tehran’s nuclear program

Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday he'll meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman for the first negotiations under the Trump administration seeking to halt Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

Speaking to Iranian state television from Algeria, Araghchi maintained the talks would be indirect, likely with Omani mediators shuttling between the parties. President Trump, in announcing the negotiations Monday, described them as direct talks.

Years of indirect talks under the Biden administration failed to reach any success, as Tehran now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Both the U.S. and Israel have threatened Iran with military attack over the program, while officials in Tehran increasingly warn they could potentially pursue a nuclear bomb.

