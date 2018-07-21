BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A judge granted bail to a known Titusville fugitive, who investigators said was armed and dangerous.
Police and U.S. marshals arrested Kenneth Lamar Bell, 27, Friday after he allegedly crashed into an unmarked Titusville police vehicle when authorities tried to arrest him at a gas station Friday around noon, investigators said.
A judge granted Bell $26,000 bail after finding probable cause for a charges of aggravated battery and assault Saturday morning.
Officers found Bell hiding in a shed at a trailer at the Whispering Pines Trailer Park on Cheney Highway, Titusville police said.
A gun was also located in the suspect's vehicle, police said.
Police and marshals arrested another person who was in the vehicle with Bell but did not release any additional details.
Police and marshals did not elaborate on why they were trying to arrest Bell.
#Breaking @TitusvillePD says wanted suspect, 28yo Kenneth Bell, in custody! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/oTuJ6ln7Jg— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) July 20, 2018
#Breaking @TitusvillePD working with @BrevardSheriff and US Marshals to locate a violent felony suspect last seen in the area of SR 50 and Sisson Road #WFTV pic.twitter.com/yGzflTS769— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) July 20, 2018
