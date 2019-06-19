'Dude, you're killing me,' Orlando officer says while being dragged during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is facing several charges after police said he dragged an officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop, reaching 60 mph.
Bodycam video released Tuesday shows Orlando Police Department Officer John Murphy speaking with Zavier Askew during a traffic stop for an expired tag.
The video shows Murphy asking Askew to get out of the vehicle, then patting him down after having him stand by his patrol car.
Authorities said Murphy then searched the glove compartment inside the vehicle and discovered a large vacuum-sealed bag of pot, vials of cannabis oil, a scale and multiple baggies.
As Murphy walked back to Askew, the video captured Askew accelerating, dragging Murphy with him, authorities said.
"Dude, you're killing me," the officer can be heard saying. "Stop! This is attempted murder!"
A minute into the drive, Askew stops and is placed in handcuffs, the video shows.
"I'm bleeding I think," Murphy can be heard saying. "You almost killed me."
Another officer arrives as backup.
Investigators said Aswek was on probation when he was pulled over.
He remains in the Orange County Jail on several charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
