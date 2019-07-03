'Grim reaper' password hint will not be used against man accused of killing family

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Prosecutors will not be able to use an email password hint against a man accused of killing his family as evidence in the case against him, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Investigators said Grant Amato killed his parents and brother inside their Chuluota home after a dispute over a Bulgarian call girl.
Amato's email password hint means “grim reaper” in Japanese and will not be allowed as evidence at trial.
However, the judge decided not to suppress evidence collected at the home.
Agents who tested some of the items at the home said Amato's DNA was found on a pair of leather gloves and an alcohol pad.
Prosecutors said the call girl, named Silvie, is the motive behind the January murders of Chad, Margaret and Cody Amato.
They believe Grant Amato became obsessed with her, paying more than $200,000 to connect with her online, and when he was forced to cut off that connection, he killed his mother, father and brother to get their money to continue the relationship.
Jurors will not be sequestered during the trial.
