0 'He was the man I've been waiting for,' says fiancée of man killed in Beachline road-rage crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The fiancée of a 58-year-old man who died Saturday in a road-rage crash in Brevard County wants to know who killed him.

Investigators said they continue to search for the driver of a red car bearing an Endless Summer specialty license plate and a Hammock Hippy bumper sticker.

Troopers said they have received more than a dozen tips since that driver struck a Ford Mustang being driven by Jeffrey Brookshire on State Road 528. Brookshire crossed a median and crashed into an SUV.

Audrey Kuntzler said she met her fiancé five years ago while visiting friends in Florida. She said he was planning to move into her Georgia home this month.

"He was the man I've been waiting for all my life," she said. "I thought he was the one I've been waiting on."

Kuntzler said the two were supposed to drive up to Georgia together two weeks ago.

"He had car trouble," she said. "If he hadn't had car trouble in that Mustang, he'd be here."

Kuntzler said wants the driver to surrender himself or herself to troopers.

"He's with God. I know he's with God. He's in a better place. I know that," she said. "But he shouldn't be dead yet. He shouldn't be dead yet."

Amber Roach, Brookshire's stepdaughter, said she wishes whoever fled from the crash that killed the man who had raised her since she was 4 years old would "grow a conscience."

"It's just not fair," she said. "I feel really hurt and really betrayed that they don't have a conscience, that you killed my dad."

Brookshire's friend, 26-year-old Shannon Fisher, was also in the vehicle and remains in critical condition.

Investigators said they are compiling a list of every red car in the state with that specialty plate. The vehicle has tinted windows and should have some front-end damage.

