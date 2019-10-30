0 'I'm not their enemy': 88-year-old woman says she's being forced out of apartment complex

LEESBURG, Fla. - An 88-year-old woman said she is being forced out of her apartment in Lake County.

Marie Wissler said her lease isn’t being renewed and that employees at the complex told her she’s “disrespectful and disturbing people.”

Wissler lives at a complex on Silver Pointe Circle in Leesburg. She said if she is forced to move out, she will have nowhere to go.

"I'm not going anywhere, nobody's going to tell me, kick me out anyplace. I have done nothing wrong,” Wissler said.

Wissler said she has called code enforcement about problems she found at the complex several times.

"The soffit was hanging down. I mean, to the point that if we had a very heavy storm, that could fall on anybody's head,” she said.

Wissler also complained about unsecured doors and unhealthy conditions that attracted roaches.

Channel 9 reached out to Leesburg Code Enforemcent, which sent more than 100 pages of documents detailing issues found at the complex from 2017 to 2019, including issues that Wissler brought up.

The apartment leasing office did not have any answers and told Channel 9 to call the company’s attorney.

So far, the attorney has not called back.

Wissler said she called the city in order to get some of the issues resolved.

"I do want to do something to make this place one of the best apartment complexes in Leesburg. I'm not their enemy," Wissler said.

Members of the community are working to help Wissler, and an attorney is filing an injunction. The case will go before a judge next week.

