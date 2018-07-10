'I want her home today': Florida teens on mission trip stuck in protest-ravaged Haiti

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A mission trip has turned into a nightmare for a group of Brevard County teens who suddenly found themselves in the middle of violent protests in Haiti.
The whole church group was supposed to return home Sunday. Instead, half of the group is still there. The other half got back Tuesday.
“She keeps texting me, ‘Mom, can you find another flight today or tomorrow?’” said Jessica Trio, whose daughter Natalie is still in Haiti. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty because unless you’re standing there, you really don’t know what’s going on.”
Protesters are clashing with police Monday in Haiti's capital while a general strike kept most people at home across the country. The unrest was sparked by a now-rescinded government plan to raise fuel prices in the impoverished nation.
American Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have all canceled flights to Haiti, and the U.S. Embassy is urging Americans to stay put and not try to reach the airport unless they know their flight is leaving.
Trio said her daughter and her fellow travelers are staying at a place that is well guarded.
The remaining group members have a flight booked out of Port-Au-Prince Thursday morning, but the protests on the ground could change that at any moment.
