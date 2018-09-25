0 'I would not take a life': Man accused of couple's murder denies it in two-hour police interview

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A new interview shows a suspect repeatedly denying any role in the murder of an Osceola County couple, despite intense grilling from detectives.

Roosevelt and Janette Dixon were found shot to death in their Kissimmee home in July.

Video of the nearly two-hour interview, obtained by Channel 9, shows Federico Gondola denying the murder multiple times.

“I didn’t have anything to do with this,” Gondola says at one point. His hands and feet are shackled in the video, while he's sitting in a small room facing two detectives.

More than half an hour later, his story didn’t change.

“I didn’t murder nobody, though. I would not murder nobody. I did not – I would not take a life,” Gondola said.

Documents released by prosecutors tell a different story. Detectives said Gondola was the Dixons’ handyman who tried to extort the victim after allegedly finding child porn on his computer.

During a confrontation, detectives said Gondola opened fire, killing Mr. Dixon first, then his wife.

There were no signs of forced entry and the hard drive for the home surveillance system was missing, deputies said.

According to deputies, Gondola tried to recruit a friend to dispose of the bodies, which helped investigators crack the case.

Even with that evidence, Gondola wouldn’t admit to anything in his interview with police.

Detective: “I’ve got an arrest warrant for you. I’m charging you with murder.”

Gondola: “Me?”

Detective: “Yeah. And guess what: The opportunity was there, my man.”

The interview ends with Gondola asking to speak to a lawyer.

The Dixons’ deaths were two of 13 homicide investigations that plagued Central Florida in just seven days in the middle of July.

Gondola remains at the Osceola County Jail.

