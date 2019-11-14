0 'It's been a journey': Student body president asks lawmakers to fund program for homeless students

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of student body presidents from state universities across Florida are asking lawmakers for money to help college students who are food insecure and homeless.

The student body president of the University of Central Florida is part of the group spearheading the initiative.

In fall 2018, UCF said it had at least 40 students who were homeless and it has several resources for those students, as well as other students who turn to them for help.

However, the Florida Student Association believes these programs are not enough and is asking the Florida Legislature to fund additional programs for students who find themselves in difficult situations.

During an entire semester at UCF, Alguera was homeless and lived out of his car.

"At one point, I was scared of getting stopped by a cop because, you know, you gotta see your rearview. You've gotta see your back," Alguera said. "It's been tough. It's been a journey."

Alguera said he would shower at the gym and sleep at the 24-hour study hall or in his car.

Then early in the morning, he would empty out his car and get ready for class.

"Imagine being in a parking lot and you have boxes and clothes and pillows and basically all around," Alguera said.

Alguera was hit by a car while he was riding his bike near UCF. The accident put him in a wheelchair and out of a job. He wasn't able to pay rent and had no place to stay.

The Florida Student Association said there are students like Alguera at every college campus.

The group is asking lawmakers for almost $350,000 to fund programs for college students who are homeless and hungry at state universities.

The group's passion for the problem pushed Florida Rep. Mel Ponder to pen a bill. It's something Alguera hopes will change the college experience.

"My motivational goal was to get my degree and that's what kind of pushed me to go through everything I went through," Alguera said.

Alguera is working again and has a place to stay. He is expected to graduate next semester.

The Florida Student Association is also working with lawmakers to eliminate tax on college textbooks.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.