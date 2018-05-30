"Moisture Pipeline" is back: Tracking chance of afternoon showers & storms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Be ready for a chance of showers and storms when you leave work Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but will turn into scattered storms similar to Tuesday afternoon's showers and storms.
Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.
Tuesday’s scattered showers and storms brought as much as two inches of rain to parts of Central Florida in a short period of time.
Once again...more than two inches of rain in spots this afternoon.— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 30, 2018
...And again tomorrow.#WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/vWlZTJ9zNG
Shields said afternoon storms will become regular as Central Florida enters the summer wet season.
...While it's not official yet...it would appear the wet season started a couple weeks early for #Orlando. #WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/CQMog30ozi— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 29, 2018
