  • "Moisture Pipeline" is back: Tracking chance of afternoon showers & storms

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Be ready for a chance of showers and storms when you leave work Wednesday afternoon.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    Wednesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but will turn into scattered storms similar to Tuesday afternoon's showers and storms. 

    Some of those afternoon storms could be strong, said Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Tuesday’s scattered showers and storms brought as much as two inches of rain to parts of Central Florida in a short period of time.

    Shields said afternoon storms will become regular as Central Florida enters the summer wet season.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning to see certified meteorologist Brian Shields' forecast and track your commute with traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

    Watch below: meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    "Moisture Pipeline" is back: Tracking chance of afternoon showers & storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former pastor, a father of 10, killed by wrong-way driver on I-4

  • Headline Goes Here

    Corrections officer rapes inmate, says ‘never see daylight' if reported,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Relief at the pump might be coming to Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    'There is help down here': Homeless veteran finds help from Goodwill