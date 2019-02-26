  • 'Someone knows something': Victim's family hopes vigil will lead to tip in 27-year-old cold case

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - It was 27 years ago Tuesday that Ruby Haut was found stabbed 12 times with her neck slashed near St. Cloud.

    The case remains one of the oldest cold cases in Osceola County.

    Haut’s family and friends are holding a vigil Tuesday to remember her life and bring attention to the case.

    Since 1992, her family never stopped looking for answers.

    "It breaks my heart that it has never been solved," said Jean Wagner, Haut’s partner.

    A surveillance picture of a hooded suspect is the only evidence Osceola County deputies have released in the case.

    "For 27 years I've been begging people to help me,” Wagner said. "Someone knows something. They are just not speaking up."

    Osceola deputies said Haut was reported missing from her job on John Young Parkway in Kissimee on  Feb. 26, 1992, and her body was found in an orange grove on the east end of Hickory Tree Road near U.S. Highway 192. 

    Deputies said her death was ruled a homicide.

    Wagner said she hopes the vigil will spark a memory that could lead to an arrest.

    The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at 22 N. John Young Parkway in Kissimmee.

