  • 1 adult, several children hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, FHP says

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

    The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way.

    Related Headlines

    Orange County Fire Rescue said an adult and several children were victims in the crash.

    It is not known what vehicle struck the pedestrians

    Officials have not yet released the condition of the victims. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories