1 adult, several children hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of North Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way.
Orange County Fire Rescue said an adult and several children were victims in the crash.
It is not known what vehicle struck the pedestrians
Officials have not yet released the condition of the victims.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
