1 dead, 1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Seville, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northwestern Volusia County.

The three-vehicle crash happened Monday morning along US-17 in Seville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Prevatt Road.

Investigators said one person died at the crash site.

Another person, whose condition is not known, was flown by helicopter to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Troopers said the series of events that led to the crash remains under investigation by FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

See a map of the crash location below:

