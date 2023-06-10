1 dead, 2 injured in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning in Seminole County.

The crash happened along northbound State Road 429 around 3:40 a.m.

Troopers said a Kia Sportage and a Kia Optima traveled northbound on State Road 429 and approached Mile Marker 51 in the inside lane.

According to a news release, the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median center lane, overcorrected, and ended up in the path of the Kia Optima.

The front of the sedan hit the right side of the SUV, causing the SUV to rotate across all northbound lanes and into the shoulder.

Troopers said the front side of the SUV hit a concrete barrier wall.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 41-year-old man, both West Palm Beach residents, were taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 51-year-old man from Sanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FHP said the sedan driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

