1 dead, 2 people seriously injured in fatal Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and 41st Street in Orange County,

Troopers said a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Rio Grande Avenue heading toward 41st Street.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Rio Grande Avenue heading toward 41st Street.

According to a news release, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Corolla lost control and traveled into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into the Rav4.

The 57-year-old male and 63-year-old female passenger of the Corolla, as well as the 57-year-old male driver of the Rav4, were all transported to the hospital.

The male driver of the Corolla was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both the passenger of the Corolla and the driver of the Rav4 remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

