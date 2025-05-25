1 dead after being ejected from vehicle in Orange County fatal crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a crash that occurred Saturday night and involved one vehicle.

The driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat, traveling southbound in the inside lane, lost control for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

The impact ejected her from the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group