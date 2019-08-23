1 dead after plane crashes in Groveland, police say

GROVELAND, Fla. - The Groveland Police Department said a pilot is dead after a plane crashed Friday morning in Groveland.
READ: Sheriff: Woman caught on video forcing emaciated dog into trunk arrested for animal abuse
Related Headlines
Police went to the crash site after the small two-seat plane went down near Sorrel Way and Homestead Drive around 11:15 a.m.
The pilot was the only one on board the aircraft, according to police.
Officials said the plane came from the Florida Flying Gators Airpark at 10817 Libby Road.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and is investigating the scene.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}