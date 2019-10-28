1 dead after shooting at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex Monday morning, deputies said.
Deputies said they were responding to a report of shots fired at the complex on South Rio Grande Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found the man unresponsive in a courtyard.
Deputies said the man died at the hospital.
Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects or the identity of the victim.
