  • 1 dead after shooting at Orange County apartment complex

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex Monday morning, deputies said.

    Deputies said they were responding to a report of shots fired at the complex on South Rio Grande Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found the man unresponsive in a courtyard.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Deputies said the man died at the hospital.

    Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects or the identity of the victim.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories