1 dead after vehicle strikes tree on I-4, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. - Officials are investigating a fatal crash on I-4 Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 105 when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
One person was pronounced dead on scene by officials.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The crash caused delays eastbound in the right lane of I-4, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
