Neighbor dies after woman crashes into her own home, troopers say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after an Orange County driver crashed into her house and hit three people inside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said Luz Silverio Gomez, 68, crashed into her home along Chipola Circle on Wednesday afternoon.

    Gomez told officials she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.

    The car crashed into the garage and struck three people inside, including two of her daughters and a neighbor, troopers said.

    Investigators said the neighbor was transported to a hospital, where he died of injuries.

    One of Gomez's daughters was also transported with a minor leg injury, according to FHP.

    The crash remains under investigation. 

