Neighbor dies after woman crashes into her own home, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after an Orange County driver crashed into her house and hit three people inside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Luz Silverio Gomez, 68, crashed into her home along Chipola Circle on Wednesday afternoon.
Related Headlines
Gomez told officials she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The car crashed into the garage and struck three people inside, including two of her daughters and a neighbor, troopers said.
Investigators said the neighbor was transported to a hospital, where he died of injuries.
One of Gomez's daughters was also transported with a minor leg injury, according to FHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
#UPDATE vehicle into house/Chipola Circle: @OrangeCoFL Fire Rescue transported 2 people from inside the house that were injured. One was a man, critical; the other, a woman with a minor leg injury. Male and female in the @BMW SUV were not injured. @FHPOrlando #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ESZOITsiHb— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 13, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}