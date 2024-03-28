Local

1 dead, another injured in shooting according to Orlando police

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Orlando Police Department (Nick Papantonis)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to a shooting that left one man killed and another with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

At approximately 11 a.m. Orlando police were called to the 800 block of Dorado Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Two individuals were shot, one victim was transported to ORMC where they survived their injuries, the other was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

According to police they are not looking for any suspects at the time.

Stay with Channel 9 for any updates in this story.

Read: Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill leaves jail after paying bail

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read