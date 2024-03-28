1 dead, another injured in shooting according to Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded to a shooting that left one man killed and another with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday.

At approximately 11 a.m. Orlando police were called to the 800 block of Dorado Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Two individuals were shot, one victim was transported to ORMC where they survived their injuries, the other was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

According to police they are not looking for any suspects at the time.

