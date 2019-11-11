1 hospitalized following Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is recovering after officials said they were shot Monday evening.
The shooting happened around 9:47 p.m. when officials were called out to the 1150 block of South Central Avenue on reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, who was later transported to the hospital.
Deputies with the OCSO said the victim was inside the home when multiple gunshots were fired at the home from the roadway.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
