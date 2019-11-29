1 hospitalized following Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is recovering after they were shot Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of Bethune Avenue and Bay Street.
Deputies said the two suspects were able to flee on foot after the shooting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
