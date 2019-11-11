  • 1 in custody after gun discharges, kills Brevard County man, deputies say

    FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A man is facing a manslaughter charge after officials said he was responsible for the death of another man after a gun discharged inside a home.

    The investigation began Nov. 8, when deputies received a call from someone reporting that an adult male was unresponsive inside a home on Sand Pine Road. 

    Deputies later determined 21-year-old Nathan Hamilton was inside the home of 51-year-old Jonathan Montgomery early Friday morning when Hamilton began handling a firearm that he brought to the residence.

    While handling it, the gun discharged, striking and killing Montgomery, according to deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

    Hamilton faces a charge of manslaughter and is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $150,000 bond. 

