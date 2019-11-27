1 in custody after intentionally striking person with vehicle in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is in custody after officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they deliberately struck another person with their vehicle.
Officials said it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Saxon Drive.
Deputies said after the person struck the victim, they fled the scene.
The suspect was later apprehended by deputies.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek hospital treatment.
It is unclear what may have led to the incident.
