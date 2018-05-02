  • 1 injured in shooting at Daytona Beach home

    By: Jason Kelly

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - At least one person was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting at a Daytona Beach home, officials said.

    Investigators said the shooting was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. at a home on Butler Boulevard.

    Witnesses told Channel 9 they saw a body lying in a driveway.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

