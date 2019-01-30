ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a hookah lounge on West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Lt. Robert Terrell said the gunshot victim, identified only as a man in his mid 40s, showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower leg.
Terrell said the OPD Assault and Battery Unit is investigating the shooting, which happened just after 4 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for the latest updates.
