    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a hookah lounge on West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Lt. Robert Terrell said the gunshot victim, identified only as a man in his mid 40s, showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower leg.

    Terrell said the OPD Assault and Battery Unit is investigating the shooting, which happened just after 4 a.m.

    No additional information has been released.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30 a.m. for the latest updates.

     

