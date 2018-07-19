1 injured, vehicle sought after shootout on Alafaya Trail, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after shootout in Orange County near the University of Central Florida.
Deputies responded to Alafaya Trail and Challenger Parkway about 1 p.m. Thursday.
University of Central Florida police said people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire on Alafaya Trail north of Colonial Drive.
One man was hospitalized and another was detained, police said.
UCF police said there is no threat to the campus.
Investigators blocked off the north lanes of Alafaya Trail with crime scene tape.
Deputies are searching for a white Nissan Altima with bullet holes on the driver's side. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
No other details were released.
#UCFAlert: Around 1PM, the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on Alafaya Trail just north of Colonial Drive. At least one man was injured and transported to the hospital, and another was detained.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) July 19, 2018
Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kn7gnJ8Cw6
