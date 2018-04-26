1 killed, 3 critically injured when car plows into tree

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and three others were critically injured when a car plowed into a tree in Orlando early Thursday.
Police said the driver crashed on Bent Pine Road near Semoran and Lee Vista boulevards about 2:30 a.m.
Bent Pine Road road was shut down as police worked to clear the scene.
Investigators have not released the names of the driver or three passengers.
It's not clear what caused the crash.
No other information was released.
I’m in Bent Pine Drive not far from Semoran and Lee Vista in Orlando. Police are investigating a d Daly crash that has a stretch of Bent Pine closed. pic.twitter.com/g1fktmRJVa— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 26, 2018
Orlando police officers told me one person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on Bent Pine Drive in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/eSwuN3Q2mq— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 26, 2018
