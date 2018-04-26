  • 1 killed, 3 critically injured when car plows into tree

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and three others were critically injured when a car plowed into a tree in Orlando early Thursday. 

    Police said the driver crashed on Bent Pine Road near Semoran and Lee Vista boulevards about 2:30 a.m. 

    Bent Pine Road road was shut down as police worked to clear the scene. 

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    Investigators have not released the names of the driver or three passengers. 

    It's not clear what caused the crash. 

    No other information was released. 

    Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Ty Russell for updates. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed, 3 critically injured when car plows into tree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 homes evacuated after 3 possible sinkholes open in Ocala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County woman says HOA representative told her to remove rainbow flag

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1 million in medical debt to help Central Florida families