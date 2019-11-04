0 1 killed, 7 injured after 5 shootings in 2 days in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died and seven people were injured in five shootings within 48 hours in Orange County over the weekend.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department have not announced whether they've made any arrests related to the shootings or identified any possible suspects. Law enforcement officials have not said whether any of the shootings are related.

Here's a look back at how the violence unfolded:

5:45 p.m. Saturday: Orlando police responded to City Street, where they found a teenager inside a gym with a gunshot wound. Officers said the teen was in serious condition when he was taken to a local hospital.

6:15 p.m. Saturday: Orange County deputies were called to the Katarina Hotel on Lee Road, where they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Deputies said he was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

9 p.m. Saturday: Orlando police said a man was shot in his hand while standing in front of his home on Cranberry Drive. The man told officers an armed man wearing a bandanna mask walked up to him and shot him in the hand. Officers said a friend drove the man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

11:15 p.m. Saturday: Deputies said an 8-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and a man in his early 20s was struck by a ricocheted bullet fragment after a shooting on Robinson Avenue. Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire on a bike trail near the victims' home. Deputies said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

12:50 a.m. Sunday: One man died and two others were injured after shots rang out during a block party on Polk Street in Orlando. Officials identified the man who died as Kirk Willis Jr., 30. Police said one of the people who was injured was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the shoulder.

