1 killed in crash on I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old man from Palm Coast died Wednesday night in a crash on Interstate 95.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 near Flagler Beach around 10:30 p.m.

Crash investigators determined that a van rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the area of mile marker 282.

Troopers said the driver of the van was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash site.

FHP did not release his name.

Two men in the truck, both from South Florida, were not hurt.

Troopers reopened the roadway Thursday morning.

