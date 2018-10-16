  • 1 killed in Maitland crash, police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    MAITLAND, Fla. - One person was killed Thursday in an early morning crash in Maitland, police said. 

    The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on Wymore and Hope roads. 

    Police had the intersection blocked for hours as they worked to clear the scene. 

    A mangled, blue car was towed from the scene. 

    Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

    No other details were released. 

