1 killed in Maitland crash, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. - One person was killed Thursday in an early morning crash in Maitland, police said.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on Wymore and Hope roads.
Police had the intersection blocked for hours as they worked to clear the scene.
A mangled, blue car was towed from the scene.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
No other details were released.
.@PoliceMaitland is investigating a traffic homicide after a fatal crash near Wymore & Hope Roads. This is all that’s left of the car. I’ll have a live report at noon. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vqZWnFeYvI— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) October 16, 2018
