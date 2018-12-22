1 killed in small plane crash near Lakeland airport

LAKELAND, Fla. - One person died when a small plane crashed near the Lakeland airport on Saturday morning, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.
The crash occurred before 11 a.m.
One person was in the plane and died in the crash, firefighters said.
Officials did not identify the crash victim or where the plane was coming from.
Lakeland firefighters and police converged to the crash site.
Authorities said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and are investigating.
No further details are available at this time.
Small aircraft crash @FlyLakeland. @LakelandFD & @LakelandPD worked incident. One person invovled, confirmed fatality. @NTSB & @FAANews have been notified and will be investigating. #LFD has cleared scene. No other information available. pic.twitter.com/ymVMSJV7mm— Lakeland Fire (@LakelandFD) December 22, 2018
