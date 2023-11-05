1 man dead after Marion County shooting, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, deputies received a call about a shooting on the Northeast Highway 314 in Silver Springs.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said the witnesses and the people involved in the shooting has been interviewed.

Marion County detectives are still investigating the incident.

