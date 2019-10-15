  • 1 person at large after ‘felony suspects' flee from deputies, crash in Mount Dora

    By: Kelly Healey

    MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for one of two people Tuesday who fled from law enforcement officers during an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

     

    A news release said deputies tried to pull over a car carrying two "felony suspects" at about 11:51 p.m. Monday in Orange County, but before the deputy approached the individuals, the car sped off.

     

    The car crashed in Mount Dora (Lake County) and the two people bailed from the car, deputies said.

     

    One person was caught, but the second person remains at large, investigators said.

     

    The name of the person who was apprehended has not been released.

     

    Mount Dora middle schools were placed on full lock down while high schools were placed on modified lock down, officials said.

     

    High schools were placed on modified lockdown (limited movement on campus) due to the police activity in the area,” Lake County School District officials said.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

