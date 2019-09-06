  • 1 person dies in plane crash near Lady Lake

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died Friday afternoon in a plane crash near Lady Lake, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the plane crashed near Singletary and Marion County roads.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Skywitness 9 is flying over the crash scene.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

