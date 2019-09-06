1 person dies in plane crash near Lady Lake

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died Friday afternoon in a plane crash near Lady Lake, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the plane crashed near Singletary and Marion County roads.
The crash remains under investigation.
Skywitness 9 is flying over the crash scene.
