Deputies shoot armed man during traffic stop in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies shot an armed man during a traffic stop in the Taft neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Three deputies in an unmarked vehicle stopped the driver for an unknown reason shortly after 9:15 p.m. at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue, Orange County Capt. Carlos Torres said.
Related Headlines
The deputies shot the man when he got out of the pickup truck he had been driving and pointed a gun at them, Torres said.
Read: Armed man shot, killed during confrontation with officers, Orlando police say
The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.
No deputies were injured.
A woman who was riding in the man's passenger seat has been detained for questioning, Torres said.
The identities of those involved were not publicly disclosed.
Read: Crime summit results show homicide numbers in Orlando, Orange County
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for live updates.
#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a deputy involved shooting near 3rd Ave in Taft. No one from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office appears to be injured, but one person has been taken to the hospital. Live coverage on #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/dvKQoWPNJX— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) September 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}