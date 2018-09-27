  • Deputies shoot armed man during traffic stop in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies shot an armed man during a traffic stop in the Taft neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Three deputies in an unmarked vehicle stopped the driver for an unknown reason shortly after 9:15 p.m. at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue, Orange County Capt. Carlos Torres said.

    The deputies shot the man when he got out of the pickup truck he had been driving and pointed a gun at them, Torres said.

    The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.

    No deputies were injured.

    A woman who was riding in the man's passenger seat has been detained for questioning, Torres said.

    The identities of those involved were not publicly disclosed.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

    No other details were given.

