1 person injured, another found nearby during shots-fired investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was found suffering severe injuries by deputies who were responding to a report of gunshots at 4549 Hoffner Avenue near Conway Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened at about 2:38 a.m.
The victim told deputies he or she had been robbed. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition, deputies said.
Another call was received from a victim at a second, undisclosed location, deputies said. The victim said he had been robbed on Hoffner Avenue, but he injured the alleged robber and then ran away.
The investigation is ongoing.
The names of those involved have not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}