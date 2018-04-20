MARION COUNTY, Fla. - 9:25 p.m.
Channel 9 has confirmed that public information officers are on scene. The campus is under a lockdown.
9:06 a.m.
Channel 9's Myrt Price is on his way to Forest High School near Ocala
This message was posted on Marion County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page:
"Deputies have responded to a shooting at Forest High School. Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and the are being treated by medics. We are asking the citizens to avoid the area. Parents please stand by for further direction from the school on how to pick up your children."
The Marion County Sheriffs Office says there has been a shooting at Forest high school. Deputies say one person was injured and they have a suspect in custody. Officials say the school is on lockdown, until they clear the rest of the campus— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018
