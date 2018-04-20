  • 1 person injured in shooting at high school near Ocala

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - 9:25 p.m.

    Channel 9 has confirmed that public information officers are on scene. The campus is under a lockdown.

    Photos: Shooting at Forest High School near Ocala

    >>> Bookmark this story for live updates. <<<

    9:06 a.m.

    Channel 9's Myrt Price is on his way to Forest High School near Ocala

    This message was posted on Marion County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page:

    "Deputies have responded to a shooting at Forest High School. Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and the are being treated by medics. We are asking the citizens to avoid the area. Parents please stand by for further direction from the school on how to pick up your children."

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for updates on this breaking story.

    Click here to download the free WFTV news app.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 person injured in shooting at high school near Ocala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange County man charged after woman he didn't know discovered in his bed

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Losing Streak Lois,' killer grandma wanted in 2 slayings nabbed near…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best Orlando food trucks

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Best of the best,' Sheriff says of 2 Florida deputies shot, killed at…