1 person killed in Kissimmee house fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person was found dead in a house fire in Kissimmee Tuesday evening, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home along Carlisle Court, firefighters said.
Ramon Lamouth lives a few houses away.
Read: Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero’ policy when students didn’t hand in work
“A man was screaming, ‘Please get my mother out. Please get my mother out,’” he said.
Lamouth said neighbors saw a woman on the floor of the garage when the house was on fire. Neighbors tried to help her get out, but the flames were too strong, he said.
"We were asking for extinguishers. People were coming with extinguishers from everywhere, but it was too late. The fire was up to here,” he said.
Read: Missing Palm Coast teen found alive, deputies say
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what caused the blaze.
Firefighters have not identified the person who died in the fire.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}