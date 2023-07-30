1 trauma alert, 4 people hospitalized after Daytona Beach crash, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — Five juveniles were injured after a crash Sunday morning, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Fire officials said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the 2400 block of Oleander Avenue.
According to reports, the car was racing and hit a wall.
Read: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Orange County apartment complex
All passengers were taken to Halifax Hospital for various injuries, and their status is unknown, fire officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Read: Frustrations after string of car break-ins near downtown Orlando
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group