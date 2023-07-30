DAYTONA BEACH , Fla. — Five juveniles were injured after a crash Sunday morning, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the 2400 block of Oleander Avenue.

According to reports, the car was racing and hit a wall.

1 trauma alert, 4 people hospitalized after Daytona Beach crash, officials say (Daytona Beach Fire Rescue)

All passengers were taken to Halifax Hospital for various injuries, and their status is unknown, fire officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

