1-year-old girl's death marks 5th hot car death in Florida this year, 50th in U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. - A 1-year-old girl in Tampa died after being left in a hot car all day, police said.
Related Headlines
“The dad used the vehicle that the toddler was in to take people to school, to work and all that, and then took a separate car to work. That caused him to forget that the child was in the back seat of the car,“ Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department said.
The child was found unresponsive Monday evening inside the family’s Jeep, police said. The parents called 911 at about 6:30 p.m.
The child was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Police said the death appears to be accidental and there were no signs of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
The girl’s death marks the 50th hot car death in the nation and the fifth in Florida, according to kidsandcars.org. Florida ranks No. 2 in the country for hot car deaths. Texas ranked No. 1.
There is a bill in Congress that would require new cars to have technology to prevent hot car deaths.
“The Hot Cars Act is a federal bill would require technology in all vehicles to help prevent these unthinkable fatalities. KidsAndCars.org is working with parents whose children have died in hot cars to make sure it is passed quickly,” the organization said in a news release.
However, Congress has not discussed the bill since June.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}