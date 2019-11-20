1-year-old nearly drowns in Brevard County canal, firefighters say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A 1-year-old nearly drowned at a canal in Merritt Island, the Brevard County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they revived the child and air lifted the child to an Orlando hospital.
No other details were released.
**DROWNING** Plum Av. Merritt Island. 1 yo in a canal. BCFR crews on scene and have pulses back and are transferring pt to a medical helo for transfer to Orlando. E42, R61, R43, DC40 and @Health_First First Flight on the call. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #BrevardCounty #MerrittIsland— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) November 20, 2019
