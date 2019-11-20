  • 1-year-old nearly drowns in Brevard County canal, firefighters say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A 1-year-old nearly drowned at a canal in Merritt Island, the Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said they revived the child and air lifted the child to an Orlando hospital. 

    No other details were released.

