At 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in St. Pete on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts from St. Petersburg FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis

ST, PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida begins cleaning up what destructive Hurricane Milton left behind, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a briefing about the state’s recovery efforts.

The governor will speak Friday morning from St. Petersburg.

DeSantis will be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.

The governor's news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.

