At 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in St. Pete on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

ST, PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida begins cleaning up what destructive Hurricane Milton left behind, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a briefing about the state’s recovery efforts.

The governor will speak Friday morning from St. Petersburg.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.

