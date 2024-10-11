At 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in St. Pete on Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

ST, PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida begins cleaning up what destructive Hurricane Milton left behind, Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a briefing about the state’s recovery efforts.
The governor will speak Friday morning from St. Petersburg.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida
The governor’s news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.
