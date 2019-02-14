  • 11-year-old boy arrested for bringing weapon to Titusville school

    By: Sarah Wilson

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police say they arrested an 11-year-old boy on Thursday for bringing a weapon to Fieldston Preparatory School.

    No one at the school was hurt.

    Police said the student they arrested is also facing charges for aggravated assault, but they did not provide additional information.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.

