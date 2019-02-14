11-year-old boy arrested for bringing weapon to Titusville school

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police say they arrested an 11-year-old boy on Thursday for bringing a weapon to Fieldston Preparatory School.
No one at the school was hurt.
Police said the student they arrested is also facing charges for aggravated assault, but they did not provide additional information.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.
Update on threat at Fieldston Preparatory School, an 11 year old male student was arrested and charged with two felonies: possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault.— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) February 14, 2019
Titusville Police are currently responding to a report of a threat at Fieldston Preparatory School located at the address 2940 Columbia Blvd. The scene is secure and there are no reported injuries to any students or staff. A student is in custody. pic.twitter.com/yYl6NkiMaM— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) February 14, 2019
