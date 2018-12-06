  • 11-year-old Orlando girl hit by truck after barking dog startles her, FHP says

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A barking dog startled an 11-year-old girl Thursday, causing her to step off the sidewalk and into the path of a car on Lakeville Road near Beggs Road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
     
    Nunka Exantus was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said in a news release. Montes said Nunka suffered serious injuries.
     
    Montes said Sury Vasquez Benitez, 31, was not able to stop her pickup truck in time to avoid hitting the child. 

    The crash remains under investigation.

