ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing child is over.

Deputies say 12-year-old Leidy Mariam Serrano Garcia was found safe Tuesday afternoon. She has gone missing from an Orlando apartment comlex on Monday.

