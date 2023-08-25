14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with deputies in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County released videos of a high-speed chance involving a 14-year-old driver.

Deputies said they tried to stop a car last week because it didn’t have a license plate, but the driver took off.

A sheriff’s office helicopter captured the moment that driver drove across railroad tracks, through grass lots, and through parking lots to try and get away.

Deputies and police used stop sticks and other maneuvers to slow him down.

The driver was arrested on several charges.

Two minor passengers were released to their guardians.

