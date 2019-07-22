15 arrested, nearly 90 citations handed out in effort to curb dangerous driving in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies took 15 motorcycle riders to jail Sunday and handed out 83 citations as they continue to crack down on dangerous driving.
Officials said the drivers were easy to spot over the weekend as they believe they were part of an organized group in town from Polk County at a gathering related to the unrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
"They assemble all at once in an area usually congested with traffic, and their reckless activities cause a public safety concern," said Captain Bruce McMullen of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the crackdown comes after recent road incidents involving ATV and motorcycle gangs.
"That's the type of group that we will target and do our due diligence on to maintain public safety," McMullen said.
Most of the drivers arrested were jailed because they didn't have a motorcycle license.
"It's a danger to the rider, it's a danger to the public and it becomes a danger to the law enforcement officers and the first responders who are dealing with the situations," McMullen said.
Deputies told Channel 9 they also recovered a couple of stolen motorcycles as part of the bust.
