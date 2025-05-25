15-year-old found safe after going missing in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — A fifteen-year-old boy was located safely after being reported missing in Apopka on Sunday.

Cameron Vergos was last seen leaving his residence on foot around noon on Sunday. The map below shows the general location of the specified area.

Vergos was listed as “Missing and Endangered” in the police report during his absence.

Vergos was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and black Crocs. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown wavy hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

Officers initially advised that if you encounter Cameron, do not approach him and instead contact law enforcement immediately, as he tends to flee when approached by strangers.

